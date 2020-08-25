A traffic stop conducted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Units resulted in a car chase and the arrest of a Glouster woman on Friday, Aug. 21.
Carletta C. Carr, 43, was stopped by Deputies at the intersection of Johnson Road and Ohio Avenue in The Plains.
“Deputies made contact with a female driver, who appeared to be under the influence of illegal drugs, displaying erratic behavior. When asked to provide identification, the female accelerated away from the deputy in an attempt to flee,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Carr led Deputies on a car chase through the Oak and Elm Street intersections at speeds exceeding 60 mph. Carr continued onto SR 682, reaching speeds of 75 mph.
The vehicle pursuit ended on Oak Street in The Plains. Carr then fled on foot. She was detained by Deputies after a brief foot pursuit.
Carr was placed under arrest. A search of her vehicle yielded approximately 378 grams of marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, abuse instruments associated with methamphetamine, clear plastic baggies commonly associated with trafficking drugs and digital scales. It was also found that Carr had active warrants for her arrest in Athens County.
Carr was transported to SEORJ without incident and booked on the following charges:
- Failure to comply, a felony of the third degree.
- Two counts of trafficking in drugs, felonies of the fourth degree.
- Two counts of possession of drugs, felonies of the fourth degree.
Carr’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 31.
