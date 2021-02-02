A Glouster woman has been sentenced to three years in prison, following a 2019 child endangerment incident.
Carletta Carr, 43, of Glouster, was sentenced on Monday, Feb. 1, after pleading guilty in Athens County Common Pleas Court to an indictment charging a first-degree misdemeanor of endangering children, a fifth-degree felony of aggravated possession of drugs and a third-degree felony of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.
Carr was sentenced by Judge George McCarthy to 180 days in jail for the first-degree misdemeanor, one year for the fifth-degree felony and three years for the third-degree felony. Each of the sentences will run concurrently for a total of three years in prison.
The prosecution agreed not to oppose judicial release after six months pending a favorable warden's report.
The sentencing stems an Aug. 5, 2019 incident in which the Nelsonville Police Department responded to a call that Carr had "beat a child in back seat of a vehicle" at the Subway in Nelsonville.
The witness to the incident reported the license plate of the vehicle driven by Carr and proceeded to follow it to Chestnut Street where officers arrived on scene.
"Officers noticed red marks on a four-year-old's neck. The child reportedly told police the marks were made by Carr," a release from the Athens County Prosecutor's Office stated.
Carr was taken into custody and according to the press release, she threatened the witness who was still on scene at the time.
Upon police search, oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia were discovered in Carr's purse.
McCarthy ordered Carr not to have contact with the victim or witness in the case. Carr is subject to three years of post-release control upon her release.
