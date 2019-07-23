A local restaurant will continue to operate after an announcement of its closure on Facebook sparked local support.
Go Go Burrito, located at 70 N. Plains Road in the Country Corners Shopping Center, announced via its Facebook page last week that it would be closing it doors as of July 26. However, in the few short days since the announcement, an unnamed couple has stepped forward to take over the business.
The previous owner, Joyce Cunningham, will no longer be associated with the business and is moving from the area.
The current staff was invited to stay, however, and several seem to have taken up that offer. A few new employees have been added to the ranks, and the new owners will take control of the store on July 28. According to the Tex-Mex restaurant’s Facebook page, the restaurant will close temporarily in the middle of August for some cleaning and painting of the store, and otherwise will remain open.
