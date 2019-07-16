Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, July 16 newspaper on Page A3.
A restaurant in The Plains will soon be closing its doors.
Go Go Burrito, located at 70 N. Plains Road in the Country Corners Shopping Center, was opened a few years ago as the business’s second location. The first was a food truck founded in March 2013 in Trimble by Joyce and Charlie Cunningham, with the intent of keeping the food inexpensive and the portions large.
In 2016, the location in The Plains first opened. The Tex-Mex restaurant was known not only for its burritos and burgers, but also its pies. Most days, the restaurant had several kinds of pie on hand for customers with a sweet tooth. But on July 26, the doors will close for good.
Several months ago, the business was listed for sale by the owners, in the hopes that it could be carried on by another owner. Unfortunately, no buyers came forward.
“So it is with a heavy heart that we announce Go Go Burrito in The Plains will be closing,” read a Facebook post on the company’s page. “There are a variety of reasons for this decision that has been made, and it was not done lightly.”
In the summer of 2018, the Trimble location was sold, with a post on Go Go Burrito’s Facebook page citing health issues and the loss of a team member for not being able to keep it up.
In addition, Joyce Cunningham shared a few words of advice to viewers of the Facebook page, noting that Go Go Burrito was her favorite place to work so far in her life. However, her philosophy will continue in the area, as expressed in her own words:
“Feed everyone that is truly hungry whether they have money or not, listen to your fellow (because you may be the only one they have to listen), have the courage to do your dreams because no one will do them for you, and don’t let anyone say that you are not good enough (they are just passing on their own cowardice).”
