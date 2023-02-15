John Carey and David Butcher

Governor’s Office of Appalachia Director John Carey (left) and Tablertown: People of Color Museum Executive Director David Butcher pose while attending 11th annual Appalachian Heritage Luncheon held on Dec. 15, 2022. The Heritage Ohio and Ohio’s Hill Country Heritage Area honored the museum. Carey is scheduled to visit the museum on Friday.

 Submitted photo

A local museum will be receiving a very special visitor on Friday.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.