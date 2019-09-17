ALBANY — It’s small, green and contains a sweet, mushy interior, and this weekend the crowds at Lake Snowden were all about it.
The pawpaw was back to reign once more over the hills of Athens County during the Ohio Pawpaw Festival.
For many, the festival is a chance to spend a day (or whole weekend) in the sun, search through the booths of numerous talented vendors, sample pawpaw in several inventive forms and enjoy the various entertainment acts sprinkled across Lake Snowden. For others, it’s an annual occasion to see how their produce measures up.
Lead organizer and pawpaw grower Chris Chmiel has said the harvest in the Athens area is lower in 2019 than in previous years, but that didn’t appear to slow any pawpaw enthusiasts down this weekend.
A recurring contest is the Best Pawpaw Competition, a longstanding tradition that this year involved the tasting and judging of nearly 30 pawpaw entries — with three pawpaws per plate.
This year’s winners were Ron and Terry Powell, who are officers with the Ohio Pawpaw Growers Association. Their Shenandoah pawpaw came in first this year, ranked on nine aspects: weight, appearance, skin surface, aroma, skin thickness, front flavor, texture, aftertaste and seeds.
The ideal pawpaw has a large size, small seeds and a pleasant, mango/banana taste. The panel of judges, which featured several pawpaw growers, sought a full-flavored, unblemished fruit. Several even noted “butterscotch” tones from a few entries.
However, that was not the only pawpaw-centric competition at the festival: a cook-off gave four categories for amateur chefs and beverage-makers to try their hands at. There was also a vendor food contest in addition to several presentations on aspects of growing pawpaws or working with the fruit.
The festival also serves to highlight nature and the environment — visitors watched the release of monarch butterflies, fresh out of their cocoons. A host of green-related companies celebrated their work in the “energy village” section of the festival, while still others shared their local, sustainable products in the marketplace. Vendors served all their food on compostable service-ware to further the goal of having zero waste.
Other events took visitors around Lake Snowden and into the Appalachian countryside, including the Pawpaw Double Nickel Bicycle Ride, which participants said went smoothly, and the 4th annual Pawpaw 4 Miler and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk. The pawpaw festival has been celebrated for 21 years in Athens County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.