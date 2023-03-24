Ohio University taps Lori Stewart Gonzalez to be 23rd president

Members of the media take photos of current Ohio University President Hugh Sherman (left-center) as he talks with Randy Gonzalez and his wife, President-elect Lori Stewart Gonzalez, on Wednesday after the Board of Trustees unanimously approved hiring Lori Stewart Gonzalez as OU’s first female president. She will serve as the 23rd president in the university’s 219-year history.

 Messenger Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

Ohio University President-elect Lori Stewart Gonzalez will make $600,000 in base salary a year, according to a redacted copy of her employment agreement, which was emailed to APG Media.


