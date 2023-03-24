Ohio University President-elect Lori Stewart Gonzalez will make $600,000 in base salary a year, according to a redacted copy of her employment agreement, which was emailed to APG Media.
The six-year contract is effective July 1, after current President Hugh Sherman’s contract expires on June 30. The agreement can be extended to two additional two-year terms, if both the Board of Trustees and Gonzalez agree.
The board unanimously approved a resolution naming Gonzalez the university’s 23rd, and first woman, president on Wednesday in a special session.
Sherman currently has a base salary of $489,000 a year, a difference of $111,000 between the university’s 22nd and 23rd president.
At University of Louisville, Gonzalez made $439,981 a year as executive vice president and university provost.
She served as interim president from 2021 to 2023. Her salary during that time was $800,000 a year.
While the base salary is $600,000 per year, the OU Board of Trustees may authorize future adjustments during Gonzalez’ appointment, according to the agreement.
In July of each year, Gonzalez will be eligible for a performance bonus up to 15% of her base salary in effect during the previous contract year. In July 2024, that bonus would up to $90,000. According to the contract, the Board of Trustees will determine the amount of the bonus, which will be contingent on the university achieving mutually agreed upon, predefined goals and the “availability of funds.”
In comparison to other university presidents in the Mid-American Conference, the highest annual base salary was University of Buffalo with $721,130, according to a study from Eastern Michigan University released in December 2022. Miami University’s president had a base salary of $551,665, while the University of Toledo president’s base salary was $520,200. The lowest base salary was the Central Michigan University president with $450,000.
During her time at OU, Gonzalez will be a tenured professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders within the College of Health Sciences and Professions. She will not receive additional compensation for this role, according to her contract.
Gonzalez has a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology and audiology and master’s and doctorate degrees in communication disorders.
In regards to other expenses related to her role as president, Gonzalez will receive a monthly car allowance of $1,000 and a designated parking space near the Office of the President and a permit that allow parking in all university lots.
She will receive a monthly housing allowance of $5,000. Gonzalez must live in Athens County. The residence may be used for university-related business and entertainment. Costs for these university-related events will be paid by OU. She will receive up to $30,000 in reimbursable relocation expenses.
In regards to travel, the university will pay or reimburse Gonzalez for expenses that are made on behalf of the university or the Ohio University Foundation. She will receive a discretionary account of $90,000 per year to be spent for a direct university or Ohio University Foundation business purposes.
The university will also pay for a club membership, such as Rotary, Lions Club or Kiwanis, which must be agreed upon by the Board of Trustees and Gonzalez, the contract states.
If Gonzalez’ contract is terminated with cause, the Board of Trustees may decide to suspend her from her duties with full pay and benefits. If the agreement is terminated, she will be entitled to the receipt of all compensation through the date of termination.
If the contract is terminated without cause before the term of the agreement, Gonzalez will be entitled to assume the duties of the faculty position she holds at her then-current salary as president for the remainder of the term or for one year, whichever is less.
Gonzalez can also immediately end the agreement and separate from the university, at which time she will receive a lump sum payment equal to one year of her then-current base salary.
If she resigns, Gonzalez must give the university at least 12 months written notice. Her employment as president will cease on the effective date of the resignation.
If the agreement expires and Gonzalez wants to continue teaching as a tenured faculty member, she will be paid a salary of 40% or $240,000 of her initial base salary as president or equal to the highest tenured faculty member’s base salary in the department, whichever is greater, according to the agreement.
If she desires to remain on faculty after serving as president, she will be entitled to a six-month paid post-presidency sabbatical. She will be paid the president’s then-base salary during that sabbatical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.