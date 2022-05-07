Mark Twain once said, “Part of the secret to success in life is eat what you like and let the food fight it out inside.”
Those who come to the Taste of Athens County Food Festival may want to heed Twain’s advice.
The inaugural Taste of Athens Food Festival will be Saturday, May 14, from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Uptown area of Athens. The event is to celebrate the local food and drink of Athens and is there is no admission fee.
Some of the on-site vendors include Chelsea’s Real Food, Dr. May’s Thai Kitchen, Southeast Ohio Fiberworks and many more.
“We have about 15 vendors in total. So we have some food-based and some not,” event coordinator Ella Shroll said.
The event is a partnership between the Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau and sponsored by Tri-County Career Center and River Willow Culinary.
“I was an intern, through OU, with the Athens (County Convention and) Visitor’s Bureau and asked me to come up with an event for Athens,” Shroll said. “I was supposed to come up with a concept that made sense for Athens. I really thought that local food has been pretty big in Athens and I just felt like there needed to be something that was food-based. So that’s where (I came up with) the concept for the Taste of Athens County.”
Shroll said that in planning for the event, she has done a lot of outreach and has connected with other organizations and businesses in town to make things happen.
The event will take place on a closed section of West State Street, right off of Court Street, in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area of Athens (DORA).
Shroll said when the organizers were originally thinking about alcohol, they were thinking of different locations and thought an outdoor permit seemed like the best option. But when they decided to be Uptown, they thought it would be better to let the local establishments sell alcohol and include them.
“DORA is amazing,” Shroll said. “I think it will be the thing to have there to make sure other people are included. Like Tony’s, is celebrating their 40th (anniversary), they’re going to be right on that street and Casa Nueva with just getting their DORA initiated, I think it will be great.”
Shroll said she originally wanted to have it when Ohio University was still in session, but with alcohol being involved, and most students being underage, it ended up making more sense to have it when less students were on campus.
“They (students) still are (involved) through the food demos,” Shroll said. “We have OU dietetic interns who are gong to be doing some (demos) and Tri-County Career Center they have their students as well.”
Shroll said there will be crafts such as ceramics, jewelry, fabrics, and some food products such as fudge and sweets. “There is a definitely a variety of crafters.” Shroll said.
All the profits come from vendor fees, sponsorship money from Tri-County Career Center and River Willow Culinary Services and donations received at the event. She said all the profits will go to the local non-profit, Community Food Initiatives to further their mission, “to foster communities where everyone has equitable access to healthy, local food.”
