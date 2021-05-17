Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a broadband expansion bill into law Monday, paving the way for a grant program that could help southeast Ohio develop critical broadband infrastructure, local state representatives say.
House Bill 2 will create the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program to receive and review applications by telecommunication providers under the Ohio Development Services Agency to support the financing of broadband expansion projects in communities across the state, a release said.
The grant program will be used to fund “last mile” broadband construction – the last portion of a physical broadband network that connects an area to the broader network, The Logan Daily News reported.
“This is something where we have broad consensus in the state of Ohio — Democrats, Republicans, rural, urban and suburban areas,” he said during a signing ceremony Monday at the Amanda Elementary School in Middletown.
Ohio Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, was a cosponsor for the legislation. He told The Athens Messenger via text that he believed the new law would be a benefit professionals, schools, parents and “frankly all Ohioans.”
“Access to information means access to opportunity,” Edwards said via text. “It’s a top issue for Southeast Ohio and this legislation will help move us forward.”
Indeed, one of the primary sponsors of the legislation is Hocking County-area Ohio Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville.
In a statement to an Ohio House Committee, Stewart praised the legislation’s ability to help Ohioans.
“The time has come for providers to sharpen their pencils and put forth their best effort and best technologies to build out their networks,” Stewart said. “From speaking to my constituents, small businesses, large business, schools, and community organizations, and even to unserved members of my own family, I am confident that the deployment of broadband infrastructure to any of the numerous Ohioans left behind will be deeply meaningful and enhance their quality of life.”
The discussion surrounding broadband access in southeast Ohio has been a point of focus for many in the region.
In 2019, the Buckeye Hills Regional Council, in partnership with Ohio University’s Voinovich School and the Athens County Economic Development Council, applied for a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to conduct an eight-county study in Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry and Washington counties.
The results showed that 80% to 90% of households (in areas with 20 or fewer households per square mile) have no access to broadband. The council estimated that more than 340,000 households, approximately 1 million residents, in Ohio do not have any internet access.
Edwards told The Messenger he believes a difference will be made by House Bill 2.
“We were elected to solve problems and improve opportunity and that’s what this legislation is all about,” Edwards said via text. “This will make a difference in Southeast Ohio and across the state.
