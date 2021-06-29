Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Monday allowing college student athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness following debate over various provisions to similar legislation in the Ohio General Assembly.
The reasoning behind an executive order on an issue that is currently working through the legislature came down to timing, according to the governor.
“We need to let everyone know that Ohio is in the game and Ohio is going to stay in the game,” said DeWine during the press conference.
With the legislature breaking soon and not planning to meet again until September, the need to get a law on the books to apply to college athletes for the upcoming fall season became urgent. Even if the current legislation were to pass now, it wouldn’t take effect for 90 days. The executive order will become effective July 1.
Under the order, colleges and universities are prohibited from punishing student athletes for earning compensation through their athletic achievements. Student athletes will be allowed to get professional representation and enter contracts for sponsorships as long as they inform their school.
Some sponsorships are banned, including those for casinos, gambling, and makers of controlled substances such as alcohol or tobacco. The order was based on Senate Bill 187, drafted by state Sen. Niraj Antani.
“This is about every student athlete and every team in Ohio,” Antani said, stressing that the order would support not only football and basketball players but all those involved in collegiate sports.
Keeping Ohio competitive and promising for young athletes was the focal point of the conversation surrounding the order. Seventeen other states have passed similar legislation, making those that haven’t look less enticing by comparison. Ohio State football coach Ryan Day underscored that the lack of name, image and likeness laws in Ohio has become a recruiting issue.
DeWine explained, “Athletes will naturally want to go to college in states where they can earn money and be eligible to play.”
Compensation for student athletes first caught national attention in 2019, when California passed the Fair Pay to Play Act. Universities around the country have been monitoring the movement since then — including OU, according to spokeswoman Carly Leatherwood, who said the university has been watching developments on the issue “for quite some time.” Over the past year, she said, the Athletics Department has conferred with the College of Business’ world-leading sports management program on possible outcomes. With the governor’s order on Monday, the university can begin to make more concrete plans, she said.
“We’ve put a lot of thought into this over the last year,” Leatherwood said. “Now we have to fully review the specifics.”
One of the provisions to the original bill, put forward by Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives, would have banned transgender girls from competing in women’s sports.
The transgender sports ban, one of many that have been proposed across the country, caused a public outcry on the House floor as Democrats lambasted the addition as anti-LGBTQ+ with Republicans saying the move was needed to keep women’s athletics fair and equal.
Legislators voted along party lines except for Rep. Rick Carfagna (District 68), who voted against his fellow Republicans.
DeWine weighed in on the subject in a statement Friday, saying, “This issue is best addressed outside of government, through individual sports leagues and athletic associations, including the Ohio High School Athletic Association, who can tailor policies to meet the needs of their member athletes and member institutions.”
When asked at the press conference for the order signing, DeWine elaborated on his stance concerning transgender student athletes, saying that the welfare of young people needs to be at the heart of the issue, whether that young person is transgender or not.
“As we have this discussion in Ohio and across our country, let’s try, all of us, to stay focused on the young people, understanding that being a teenager is not always the easiest thing in the world,” he said.
He further stated that for the government to get involved with the issue, there would need to be evidence brought forward that the governing bodies of collegiate or high school sports were inadequately protecting their pupils.
The addition of the transgender ban was rejected in the Senate where they then added name, image and likeness language into an unrelated veteran identification bill. Sports gambling legalization was also added to the bill which went on to be passed by the Ohio House. It now sits on the governor’s desk awaiting a signature.
Antani stated during the conference that he believes there will be a legislative solution on the horizon but timing pushed his hand leading him to reach out for help from the executive branch. Knowing that a future governor can walk back the executive order, Antani said he will continue to push for legislation in order to cement the protections for student athletes.
