Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Athens on Monday, stopping at Heritage Hall on Union Street to tour the vaccination site where Ohio University students were receiving their single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
DeWine, and members of the Athens coronavirus response administration also fielded questions from the media, and discussed broadband, Ohio University, and whether students would be required to receive a vaccination before the fall semester.
“When we talk to the students,” DeWine said of the Ohio University students. “They were happy it was a one-shot, and they really looked at it as an opportunity to do things they had not been able to do.”
One student who was vaccinated, Preston Minter, said he was excited to get the jab because Johnson & Johnson made getting the vaccine much more convenient. He said he and his friends had been looking around before to try and find it in southeast Ohio.
“It’s nice to have the one shot and have it be done and not have to schedule around it,” Minter said. “It feels good to get vaccinated.”
DeWine and Athens City/County Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper discussed the flow of vaccines into Athens County, and how the formula could be retooled in the future.
“We’re going to look and keep an eye on where demand is,” DeWine said. “For example, we had a number of providers going into this week who said ‘don’t send us any.’ And that’s fine, we want them to tell us what’s going on.”
Pepper said Athens County has been holding steady on vaccine rollout in recent months with around 840 doses per week, and that number has been suiting the county well.
“We’ve continued to request that 840 because that seems to be meeting the demand here, as the governor said, as the demand here in Athens County is met, we’ll continue to evaluate internally whether we need that much,” Pepper said.
Gillian Ice, special assistant for public health operations at Ohio University, said student vaccine demand was “pretty good,” and vaccination clinics have been “well attended, but not full.”
She said one factor in demand not being full is that many students sought out vaccines in advance of the Ohio University clinics.
“We think some of those students have already gotten the vaccine but we certainly have people signing up and are doing whatever we can to get them there,” Ice said.
DeWine said his administration will still continue to monitor demand in counties, and will emphasize surges in supply where they are most needed.
“Every county is going to get a certain amount, but we’re going to surge where we need the resources,” DeWine said.
DeWine was also asked by local media about the declining Ohio University student body, and how that might affect the economy of the region.
Last week at the Ohio University Board of Trustees meeting, the board members reviewed the situation of OU’s declining enrollment, which new modeling suggested was going to continue for several years.
DeWine said the coronavirus has been a tremendous pain for higher education, and in general Ohio has seen declining high school graduation rates, and both of these factors contribute to institutional woes.
However, he expressed an optimistic outlook for OU.
“I have great faith in Ohio University,” DeWine said. “Ohio University plays a huge role in the state, in the country, certainly in this region. That will continue.”
DeWine also discussed broadband internet with the media.
DeWine acknowledged that broadband is “certainly” infrastructure and stressed its importance for not only southeast Ohio, but the state at large.
President Joe Biden recently announced his plans for a $100 billion investment in broadband internet connection as part of his massive $2 trillion infrastructure bill announced late March.
DeWine said federal dollars and money allocated in the Ohio budget will allow the state to make crucial work on funding broadband or other infrastructure projects.
“We all have a consensus that broadband needs to happen,” DeWine said.
Those participating also received a question as to whether vaccines would be mandatory for returning Ohio University students for the fall semester.
Kenneth Johnson, OU Chief Medical Affairs Officer and Executive Dean of the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, said although students are required to receive a meningitis vaccine for college, it is not clear whether Ohio University will move to a mandatory vaccine.
Johnson said since the coronavirus vaccine is only approved for emergency use, there is an ethical distinction between the coronavirus and meningitis vaccines.
“We’ll continue to follow things on the state and national level as we get more information and guidance on that,” Johnson said.
As is typical, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine accompanied her husband, and distributed homemade treats to those in attendance. The Athens Messenger asked after the recipe for ‘Fran’s Buckeye Brownies,’ but the reporter was unable to acquire them.
