DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine shakes hands with senior Powerline student Troy Vermillion and asked him why he chose Tri-County Career Center.

 Photo by Addison Wright Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.

NELSONVILLE – Students and staff at Tri-County Career Center and High School had a visit from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Wednesday afternoon as he strolled the halls and interacted with those around him.

