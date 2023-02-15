A unique local museum will be receiving a very special visitor on Friday.
Governor's Office of Appalachia Director John Carey will pay a visit to the Tablertown: People of Color Museum, located at 9032 State Route 329, Stewart, at 10 a.m. Friday.
Carey was appointed to this position by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in 2019. The GOA unites Appalachian Ohio and represents its residents interests in federal government.
According to the museum's Executive Director and curator David Butcher, "Mr Carey will only be there for about an hour. ... I'm very honored that he's coming all the way from Columbus to visit our little town."
The Tablertown: People of Color Museum chronicles the history of the non-white pioneers who settled in what is now Athens County. Filled with photographs, Civil War artifacts and items, such as homemade quilts, the museum also preserves the history of Tablertown — also known as Kilvert.
The gallery also chronicles the history Butcher's diverse family tree, which he has been researching for the past two decades. In particular, this institution preserves the legacy of his eighth great-grandfather, Michael Tabler.
The white son of a plantation owner, Tabler grew up in what is now West Virginia. When he fell in love with Hannah, one of his father's slaves, the family discouraged the relationship.
Regardless, the couple had six children and fled to the free state of Ohio in 1830. There, Tabler emancipated Hannah, bought his children their freedom and gave each of them their own plot of farmland.
Hence, the area in Athens County in which the Tabler family settled was dubbed, "Tablertown."
As a result of Butcher's efforts to preserve Tablertown's history, last year he was one of five Ohio residents to receive a Black Appalachian Storytellers Fellowship award from the National Association of Black Storytellers.
In conjunction, on Dec. 15, 2022, the Tablertown: People of Color Museum was recognized by Heritage Ohio and Ohio's Hill Country Heritage Area at the 11th annual Appalachian Heritage Luncheon.
This event was held at the Ohio Statehouse, located at 1 Capitol Square Columbus.
Butcher recalled, "If someone had told me years ago that I would be going from Tablertown to the Ohio Statehouse for an event to honor the museum, I would not have believed them."
He added that a series of programs will soon be taking place at the Kilvert Church, located at 21200 McGraw Road. Stewart. One of these programs will focus on Butcher's ongoing efforts to continue researching his families roots.
Feb. 19, Butcher will be presenting a program entitled, "From Tablertown to Germany: The 290 Year Family Reunion." Following opening prayers by Rev. John Butcher, he will share the story of how he traveled to Germany last year to meet some of his distant relatives.
For information on the Tablertown: People of Color Museum, visit their official Facebook page, or contact Butcher at 740-590-6368.
