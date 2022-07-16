The Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA) received a $12,563.71 grant from Ohio University’s Economics of Altruism class, said Executive Director Jessie Powers.
The class, taught by Professor Julia Paxton, draws on resources from The Learning By Giving Foundation (Buffet family) and Ohio University Foundation to provide grants to local nonprofits. The Economics of Altruism class seeks to fund an evidence-based, community-centered nonprofit organization that aims to create sustainable solutions to issues related to economic development.
The class provides students with the skills to write professional grants applications for a variety of nonprofits.
Ethan Brown, a former student of Paxton, describes his experience: “I was incredibly impressed with Jessie Powers from our very first interaction with her, and ORCA quickly became a class favorite as we dug into the data behind what the organization has been able to accomplish in the region over the last few years and what they hoped to do with our grant.”
The funds will be used to manage the Baileys Trail System located in Athens County. Baileys Trail System and its nonprofit partner, thens-Wayne Outdoor Asset Development Corporation, will use this funding to purchase tools and safety equipment critical for maintaining the high-quality and well-loved trail system.
“We (ORCA) sincerely appreciate this opportunity made possible by the Economics of Altruism Foundation to apply for funding to support our volunteer program,” said Elle Dickerman, ORCA’s sustainable recreation member AmeriCorps member.
“From this grant, the Baileys Trail System volunteer trail maintenance program will be able to preserve our high-quality trails for people to enjoy. We will also increase our capacity to host volunteer events and engage the local community in the maintenance of their backyard trail system. We believe the tools and equipment this grant will provide will ensure the longevity of this trail system and create new opportunities for community members to be involved in local trail maintenance projects. We are thankful to the excellent group of Ohio University students for taking the time to review our application for funding and for selecting our project as a grant recipient.”
