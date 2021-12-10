The Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society in Athens County received a $1,150 grant to help produce a three-part documentary film, “Black Wall Street Athens County,” according to a Dec. 10 press release from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.
The documentary tells the story of efforts to save the church, which served as the key gathering place for the Black community of Athens and southeast Ohio from 1905 until the 1990s, according to the Preservation Society’s website.
Between 1905 and 1909, a community of free-born and formerly enslaved Black Americans built the Mount Zion Baptist Church as a place of solace, according to the website. The building, which stands at the intersection of Carpenter and Congress streets in uptown Athens, is one of few remaining examples of Black American architecture in southeastern Ohio.
The grant, awarded by FAO’s African American Community Fund, builds upon several previous grant awards covered by The Athens Messenger.
The African American Community Fund was founded by and for the Black community as one way to create opportunities for African Americans in the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio, according to FAO’s release. The grant to the church preservation project was one of eight recently announced by FAO to serve Black communities.
“As a member of the AACF, it gives me great pleasure to participate in selecting well-deserving Black organizations as grant recipients in support of services provided to residents in our various communities,” said Ken Mason of the African American Community Fund in a statement.
