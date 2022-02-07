Two grant opportunities are now available to local nonprofit and public organizations through the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund and Dale Hileman Legacy Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.
Applications for both grant opportunities are due by Monday, March 21.
The Myers fund is offering at least two $800 grants to projects that improve quality of life in Appalachian Ohio, with an emphasis on education, regional networking opportunities, support for community leaders and fulfillment of basic needs.
The Hileman fund is offering a total of $2,000 to support projects promoting economic development in 16 eastern Ohio counties, including Athens County. Individual grant requests should not exceed $1,000.
Last year, grantees through the Myers fund included the John Gee Black Historical Center, Inc. in Gallia County and Vinton County High School. The John Gee Black Historical Center received funding to support building improvements to expand community access to educational and cultural programming opportunities. Vinton County High School received funding to support the Menstrual Equity project to provide menstrual hygiene products to students who may not have access to personal care items.
Last year, Hileman fund grants supported the Tuscarawas Economic Development Corporation, BRITE Energy Innovators and the Village of Chauncey. The Tuscarawas EDC received funding to support the purchase of educational resources for entrepreneurs. BRITE Energy Innovators utilized the grant to provide outreach and technical assistance to local companies in Columbiana, Carroll, Belmont, Jefferson and Harrison counties. The Village of Chauncey received funding to support the building and installation of a message board connected to Baileys Trail System.
Donald R. Myers served Appalachian Ohio as the executive director of the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Alliance and president of the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance. Myers advocated for the region and invested to meet basic needs, including through infrastructure development.
Dale Hileman worked for Columbia Gas of Ohio for 40 years and supported his community of Cambridge in Guernsey County, where he shared his final years with his wife, Evelyn.
More information about the grant opportunities and applications are available on the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.