The Appalachian Regional Commission announced, at a ceremony, Wednesday, they were awarding a $150,000 grant to Buckeye Hills Regional Council to redevelop The Ridges.
“ARC has approved an $150,000 grant Buckeye Hills Regional Council for The Ridges Economic Feasibility Development Strategy Master Plan Project,” ARC Federal co-chair Gayle Manchin said. “The project creates a plan to establish The Ridges, a former mental hospital, in Athens, as a destination that will spur economic activity in Athens County.”
“The plan is expected to illustrate how to adaptively reuse the existing buildings, preserve natural areas for community use and develop select land parcels in a manner that will help generate revenue,” Manchin said. “The project will complement Ohio University’s uses and add to the community’s attractiveness.”
Manchin said that one of the core pillars of ARC’s Use for Teaching Plan is to build regional culture and tourism.
“Projects like The Ridges complement that idea, while serving as a gateway for economic opportunity and increased quality of life for our Appalachian community,” Mahchin said.
“We have been working with Ohio University’s real estate team and in collaboration with a private developer, Community Building Partners, to really look at The Ridges complex,” executive director of Buckeye Hills Regional Council Misty Crosby, said. “If any of you have been to The Ridges, you drive up the drive and you see that big building. That’s the asylum we’re talking about restoring and preserving, but The Ridges itself is actually 730 acres.”
Crosby explained there is 7,000 square feet of buildings that can be repurposed, reutilized and revitalized.
“It is something that is an economic driver for the Region,” Crobsy said. “It is a destination and an asset, a destination for tourists and for people from the region to come and to learn.”
“I thought Misty did a wonderful job when she talked about the vision of taking an asset that was already here and recreate and repurpose buildings that are already here,” Manchin said. “That creates economic development, tourism, protecting heritage of what was here.”
Crosby mentioned that the Kennedy Museum and the Voinovich School are both located at The Ridges.
“There is an opportunity to build upon all the work that has been to date, she said. “The plan we have have (for The Ridges) is an action plan. There was a lot work done by the (Ohio) university, the Athens community that all comes together to put forth the framework plan for The Ridges development.”
The Ridges operated as mental hospital from 1874 until 1993. During its operation, the hospital provided services to a variety of patients including Civil War veterans, children, and violent criminals suffering from various mental disabilities.
