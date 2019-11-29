Overnight, five different fraternity buildings in Athens were vandalized.
Acacia, Delta Tau Delta, Pi Kappa Phi, Phi Kappa Psi and Alpha Omicron Pi all had “Disband” painted in red on the side of their buildings overnight. According to the Athens Police department, the vandalism occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Alpha Omicron Pi had three sides of its building plus a camera painted over. The Acacia building also had their door card reader and the front of the building painted.
No suspects have yet been identified, APD reported.
Four of the greek organizations which buildings were targeted were earlier part of a Ohio University investigation concerning hazing. Alpha Omicron Pi was not part of the investigation, but did receive vandalism early Wednesday morning, according to police.
The four greek organizations that were a part of the investigation have since been given reprimands or are still under conduct review from the university.
Acacia remains under conduct review, and was first placed on such restrictions in early October, alongside the other fraternities. The fraternity reportedly forced students to clean houses as “part of our ‘hazing’” according to an in class journal from a student.
Delta Tau Delta allegedly required new members to carry fruit with them at all times, and if seen by other members the fruit can be taken from them. This led to the new members having to carry progressively larger pieces of fruit. The fraternity has received a reprimand.
Pi Kappa Phi reportedly made pledges chug alcohol during the Big/Little reveal gathering, and remains under conduct review.
Phi Kappa Psi allegedly conducted a “Hell Week” for pledges, with students being secluded in a basement for several days, according to reports released by OU. The fraternity is still under conduct review.
There is no indication that the string of vandalism is directly correlated to the university hazing investigation.
