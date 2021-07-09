On-again, off-again (and on-again) Nelsonville Council Member Greg Smith is suing other members of Nelsonville Council, as well as members of the Nelsonville Police Department in federal court.
Smith, in his lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Ohio Federal Court that the defendants, includes all members of Nelsonville City Council and several members of the Nelsonville Police Department.
The lawsuit alleges Smith had his constitutional rights violated by defending parties during his multiple removals and restorations to Council.
Smith is also seeking $19,000 (from the time of filing) in legal damages to cover the cost of defense in the case by Columbus-area Dan Klos. The Messenger previously reported Klos had invoiced the city $13,000 for legal damages last month.
“Since nobody from the city has responded to my request for payment, the proper place to do that is court,” Klos said. “If resolution is not possible informally, then the proper form is a court of law. I trust the good citizens of Nelsonville would appreciate that approach.”
City Manager Scott Frank said the city’s insurance-appointed attorneys have been made aware of the suit. Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch declined to comment.
Since January, The Athens Messenger has been reporting at length on the ever-unfolding saga of Smith’s multiple removals and restorations to Nelsonville Council, all circulating around whether Smith is a continuous resident of Nelsonville or whether he lives in neighboring Washington County.
Smith is currently a member of Nelsonville City Council after being restored to the position last month without explanation. Prior to that, he was removed from office in a second hearing about his residence, following a previous unexplained restoration to council.
In February, Smith was removed from office for the first time after Nelsonville City Council found him not to be a continuous resident of Nelsonville.
Smith and Klos have already sued Nelsonville city officials in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, but suffered several immediate legal setbacks, The Messenger reported.
The latest lawsuit pins on a similar legal argument that Smith and Klos used in the previous suit, that his due process was violated, insufficient and inconclusive evidence was presented by the city in both hearings, and that Smith is indeed, a resident of Nelsonville.
Evidence presented in trials alleged that while Smith maintained a residence in Nelsonville, he did not meet the criteria under the charter for a continuous resident, saying he spent a majority of his time with an alleged girlfriend in Waterford, in Washington County.
The Athens Messenger has previously reported that Smith has self-disclosed a financial investment in a Waterford property.
The lawsuit argues the charter section pertaining to residency is too vague because it does not define what is meant by “continue to be a resident.”
The lawsuit also alleges Smith had his constitutional rights violated in February when Nelsonville Council entered executive session during Smith’s first hearing for removal to deliberate on the evidence presented.
Similar to other lawsuits and Klos’ legal arguments during hearings, the lawsuit also alleges that the city broke a litany of procedures in prosecuting Smith, including not appointing a special prosecutor, failing to provide adequate notice for the meeting, and that the executive session in the first meeting was illegitimate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.