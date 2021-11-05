On-again, off-again Nelsonville City Council Member Greg Smith, reelected this week, has brought a fifth lawsuit against the city to seek reimbursement for legal costs related to one of his removals from council.
Smith’s most recent lawsuit seeks $5,850 from the City of Nelsonville to reimburse legal costs related to his June removal from council, the second of Smith’s three removals this year.
Smith has been repeatedly removed from council because other council members determined he did not reside in Nelsonville, but rather lived in neighboring Washington County. After his first two removals, Smith returned to council due to procedural missteps by council.
The debate over whether Smith is owed reimbursement for legal costs related to his June removal revolves around language in Section 11.08 of the Nelsonville City Charter, which pertains to the removal of officials. The section states in part, “If a person accused is not finally removed, the City shall pay the reasonable costs of the defense of such persons.”
Smith’s attorney, Dan Klos, argues that each of Smith’s three removals was a separate legal proceeding. Because Smith was reinstated by council only a few days after its June proceeding, Klos argues that Smith was not ‘finally removed’ by that proceeding and is owed reimbursement.
“I read the charter as establishing a procedure for removal, and once someone is reinstated, that procedure for removal has ceased,” Klos said. “Each time you are successful in defeating a removal by being reinstated, you’re ultimately reinstated pursuant to the city charter.”
Nelsonville City Council Member Justin Booth, however, has a different interpretation of the charter.
“It talks about someone being ‘finally removed,’ and he was finally removed,” Booth said. “So it’s kind of an open and shut case. In plain English, he was removed. His time is over, and I think it’s time for everyone to move on.”
However, Smith’s time on council may not, in fact, be over. Despite his most recent removal from council in September, Smith remained on the ballot for reelection after the Athens County Board of Elections denied a protest by council to have his name removed, as The Athens Messenger reported.
Smith’s reelection was uncontested, and he earned 181 votes according to unofficial election night results posted by the Athens County Board of Elections.
Asked whether council would remove Smith a fourth time should he return in light of the election, Booth said, “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”
“It’s my opinion — and it has been from the start — that he’s not a qualified elector of the city. He doesn’t live here, and he shouldn’t be able to dictate policy or be on city council,” Booth added.
On behalf of Smith, Klos has now filed four lawsuits in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas and one in the Southern District of Ohio Federal Court. The latter seeks $19,000 from the city and alleges Smith’s constitutional rights were violated, as the Messenger reported.
Smith said he was not available to comment for this story.
