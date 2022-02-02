Nelsonville City Council voted unanimously to remove member Greg Smith at a Feb. 1 meeting that was not publicly announced.
Smith’s attorney said the city’s failure to announce the meeting calls into question the legality of the nearly four and a half hour proceeding.
The meeting saw multiple moments of tension, with Smith at one point raising his middle finger at City Council President Tony Dunfee.
Smith has been repeatedly removed from council because other council members determined he did not reside in Nelsonville, but rather lived in Washington County. After his first two removals, Smith returned to council due to procedural violations by council.
Smith was last removed from council in September, but the council missed the deadline with the Athens County Board of Elections to have Smith removed from the ballot. Smith’s reelection to his unexpired seat was uncontested.
Smith has leveled a series of lawsuits against the City of Nelsonville in both local and federal courts, arguing that his due process was violated during his removals from council and seeking reimbursement for related legal fees.
The vote to remove Smith for a fourth time was unanimous, with Smith not able to vote and member Elizabeth Jones absent.
The proceedings
Smith’s fourth removal proceedings revolved largely around the same evidence as the prior three.
This includes a Pages entry for Smith listing his residence in Belpre, a 2017 obituary that says the deceased is survived by “Beth Tyson (and friend Greg) of Belpre, Ohio,” documents listing Smith at his Nelsonville address, affidavits from relatives of both Smith and of the family he allegedly lives with in Washington County, and testimonies from neighbors.
Smith has repeatedly claimed he is primarily present at the home of Beth Tyson in Washington County to care for a “severely disabled person,” while the prosecution alleges Smith lives with Beth Tyson.
As at Smith’s previous removal proceedings, much of the debate revolved around what it means to be a “continuous” resident of the city as required by the city’s charter.
Smith’s attorney, Dan Klos, has argued repeatedly that the city charter lacks a clear definition of what it means to be a continuous resident. Klos has also argued that the city has failed to present adequate evidence that Smith is not a continuous resident or that Smith intends to reside anywhere other than with his wife in Nelsonville.
Klos said in his closing statement that “case law favors the intent... as proof of where your residence is.”
Klos referenced the affidavit of Smith’s wife, Melanie Smith, which states that “Greg always and often returns home,” and that “After being married to him for 43 plus (sic) years, I am sure that it is his intention to always return home.”
The city’s Special Prosecutor Kent Hushion argued the council’s finding that Smith did not live in Nelsonville at the time of his third removal in September was by itself sufficient grounds to remove Smith again.
Smith’s third removal was well within a year of his most recent election to city council, and the charter requires that council members live continuously in Nelsonville for at least one year prior to election.
Hushion also argued that Smith has failed to maintain residency during his current term.
“The crux of our evidence boils down to this: Mr. Smith has not lived in the city since 2008,” Hushion said in his closing argument. “The crux of his evidence is he has a driver’s license and some bills that show his name at 238 Adams Street, and he wants that to be viewed more favorably than ours. I’m suggesting that we have the more credible weight of the evidence.”
Taylor and three additional witnesses testified.
Taylor testified in part that he drove past Smith’s Nelsonville address multiple times while Smith was said to be quarantined with COVID-19 and never saw Smith’s car in the carport or any tire tracks in the snow of the driveway.
In his closing argument, Hushion emphasized that COVID-19 quarantine guidelines instruct those who test positive to quarantine “at your home.”
Brian Rhodes, who works in law enforcement in Washington County, testified that he delivered a notice related to Smith’s second removal to the address where Smith allegedly lives with Beth Tyson in Washington County. Rhodes testified that Smith came to the door but did not accept the notice.
Under cross-examination, Rhodes said he did not have prior familiarity with the home and does not know who lives there.
Tiege Fisk, who lives near Smith’s Nelsonville address, testified that she drives down the street “upwards of 10 times a day” and could “probably count on one hand” the number of times she’d seen Smith at his Nelsonville address since 2008.
Fisk further testified that in recent years she has “very, very rarely” seen a vehicle at the house. Fisk said she regularly looks at the driveway “because it’s near an alley and you have to watch for people.”
Birttany Tyson testified that Beth Tyson is her mother-in-law and said she and her husband lived with Beth Tyson and Smith for 18 months from 2015 to 2016. Brittany Tyson said Smith generally only left the Washington County home on Sundays for church and Tuesday nights for Nelsonville City Council meetings.
Brittany Tyson said she hadn’t seen Smith anywhere in person since 2016, but said she’d heard him on phone calls with other members of the Washington County household in 2019 and 2020.
During cross-examination, Klos attempted to call into question the credibility of both Fisk and Brittany Tyson.
Klos asked Fisk about a 2016 council resolution related to her husband’s company, which he said Smith voted against. Fisk said she did not remember Smith’s vote.
Klos asked Brittany Tyson about her conviction on a misdemeanor charge related to her lying on a police report in 2015, as well as conflicts between she and her husband and Smith and Beth Tyson.
Dunfee, who presided over the proceedings, repeatedly described Klos’s questions as “bullying.”
“I’m not bullying her,” Klos said. “I’m asking simple questions.”
Klos said the questions were relevant to Brittany Tyson’s credibility and potential bias against Smith.
The defense did not call any witnesses.
However, prior to closing arguments, Klos requested a continuance of the hearing to allow Smith to testify, in part because “there’s been a lot of testimony here that was not presented before” to which Smith could respond.
Klos said Smith could not “substantially contribute” that evening because of his health.
“He is recovering from COVID, he’s diabetic, it’s been a long hearing,” Klos said.
Hushion said Klos should have requested the continuance on those ground earlier if he wanted Smith to testify.
“I’m not playing this game anymore,” Hushion said. “We’ve sat here for four hours. And now, right before closing arguments you want to raise the opportunity to bring him as a witness?”
Shortly thereafter, Smith coughed.
Dunfee said, “Cough there is four coughs in four hours.”
Smith raised his middle finger at Dunfee.
“He just flipped me off,” Dunfee said.
“I just sure did,” Smith said.
Smith told the Messenger he believed Dunfee was making fun of his recent “health crisis.”
In consultation with Taylor, Hushion denied Klos’s request for a continuance.
“If your witness is not going to make himself available, we can move to closing arguments,” Hushion said.
Hushion further referenced the lack of testimony from Smith in his closing argument.
“We don’t have one single statement from the charged party for the last 12 months attesting to where he lives,” Hushion said. “He lets everyone else around him do the heavy work for him.”
After closing arguments, council proceeded with its unanimous vote to remove Smith.
Legal questions
Klos raised numerous preliminary objections calling the legality of the Feb. 1 proceedings into question, including an objection that the council had failed to publish a notice of the meeting.
Klos told the Messenger he had agreed to waive the one-week notice required by the Nelsonville City Charter for public hearings in order to accommodate for scheduling difficulties. However, he said the city was still required to provide standard notice for a special meeting as required by Ohio law.
Although the city announced the fourth removal proceedings for Smith on Facebook and in local news outlets when originally scheduled, the first planned meeting was canceled.
The city did not provide any notice to of the Feb. 1 meeting to the Messenger, The Athens NEWS, or the city’s Facebook audience.
Of the last ten meetings streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, including special meetings, all were announced on the city’s Facebook page, with notice also provided to the Messenger.
A representative with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the legality of the city’s Feb. 1 meeting but directed the Messenger to page 113 of its “Ohio Sunshine Laws Manual.”
The page states in part that public bodies are required to establish “reasonable methods for the public to determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings, and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings.”
The page also states public bodies must provide advance notice of special and emergency meetings “to all media outlets that have requested such notification.”
The Messenger generally receives all notices from the City of Nelsonville.
Via a secretary, Nelsonville City Attorney Bob Toy declined to speak with the Messenger because he was “not at the meeting.” Toy did not respond to a request for further comment.
County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, Hushion, Taylor, and Council Member Greg Clement declined to comment about the lack of notice.
Dunfee and Council Member Justin Booth could not be reached for comment.
