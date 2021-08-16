After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local footbball program Gridiron Glory returns to WOUB’s airwaves this Friday.
The show will relauch Aug. 20 at 11:30 p.m.
“The show is largely managed and produced by Ohio University students,” said WOUB Director of Student Development Michael Rodriguez. “Because we had a limited number of students permitted on campus last fall for safety reasons, we couldn’t produce the show.”
Michael Roth, a student producer of the show, said the students were excited to get back to work.
“We are so excited to bring Gridiron Glory back this fall,” said Student Producer Michael Roth. “We have wonderful plans for this high school football season.”
Gridiron Glory is an award winning, weekly 30-minute sports show that airs highlights of high school football games from Southeastern Ohio. The program began in 1999 and airs every Friday night at 11:30 p.m. with repeats on Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. during the high school football season.
“This year we are expanding our coverage area which will allow Gridiron Glory to cover more teams than ever. We want to be a one-stop shop where southeast Ohio football fans can see highlights from all the best teams,” Roth said. “With our expanded coverage area, we are going to be able to cover more local teams that don’t get much video coverage including Logan, Fort Frye, Waverly and more. It also allows Gridiron Glory to cover some of the perennial powers in southeast Ohio including Ironton, Wheelersburg, Licking Valley and more.”
This season, Gridiron plans to cover 10 to 15 games per week. Not every game will appear on the broadcast. Therefore, some games will be featured across Gridiron Glory’s social media accounts. This season, two new Gridiron social media accounts have been added.
In addition to its already established Facebook and Twitter pages, now fans can find Gridiron on Instagram (gridironglorywoub) and TikTok (GridironGlory). The social media content will include video highlights from all the biggest games as well as videos showcasing sights from the Game of the Week.
Full episodes of programs from this season can also be viewed online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.