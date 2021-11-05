A freestanding emergency department from Memorial Health System is coming to Athens. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Oct. 28 at the site of the build, 206 North Columbus Road.
The department is scheduled to be open as of next July and will be fully equipped with CT scanners, ultrasound, lab services and x-ray services. Estimates for the build place the bill around $20 million. 50 new jobs will be made available on top of the 50 that have already been added to the community.
“The Memorial Health System treats a sizable number of patients in the Athens and surrounding area,” said Scott Cantley, president and CEO of Memorial Health System. “ Our new freestanding emergency department will add to the quality , compassionate care of our other providers, close to home.”
Memorial Health already has a foothold in the county with their Athens Department of Primary Care and Athens Department of Specialty Care, which includes cardiology, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, ear, nose and throat, podiatry and lifestyle medicine services.
To learn more about Memorial Health Services, visit their website at mhsystem.org or call 740-568-5241 to schedule an appointment.
