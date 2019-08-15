LOGAN — Rocky Brands is undergoing a 94,000-square-foot expansion of its Hocking County distribution center near Logan, with a groundbreaking scheduled for 10 a.m. this coming Monday.
The project will create the equivalent of six new full-time jobs at the distribution center and eight at the corporate headquarters in Nelsonville by 2022, according to an Enterprise Zone agreement signed by Rocky President and CEO Jason Brooks.
The agreement states that the new jobs at the distribution center will result in about $178,000 of additional annual payroll, and those at Nelsonville headquarters about $300,000.
Rocky has agreed to make its "best efforts" to retain 66 existing full-time equivalent jobs at the distribution center and 249 existing full-time equivalent jobs at it corporate headquarters, according to the enterprise zone agreement.
The current distribution center covers nearly 192,000 square feet.
The estimated cost of construction and related work is $8.2 million, plus an estimated $1.1 million in new machinery and equipment.
“Rocky has been a part of this Southeast Ohio community since the company was founded, and we’re thrilled to be able to expand our operations here thanks to the support and cooperation of many organizations in the area,” Brooks stated in a news release. “We look forward to getting started on the expansion of our distribution center and doing our part to grow the business and employment capabilities of this region.”
Project incentives provided to the company include a local tax break and a $100,000 JobsOhio grant for the project.
The company is getting a 75 percent real estate tax exemption on the improvements for 10 years, according to Joy Davis, executive director of the Hocking County Community Improvement Corp. She said the company had initially asked for a 100 percent abatement on the improvements for 20 years.
The abatement is outlined in the Enterprise Zone agreement, which was also signed by representatives of the Hocking County Commissioners, Green Twp. trustees and the Logan-Hocking School District and Tri-County Career Center boards of education. Those entities had voted in favor of the agreement.
Founded in 1932, Rocky Brands designs, develops, manufactures and markets outdoor, work, western, public service and military footwear as well as outdoor and work apparel and accessories, according to the news release.
