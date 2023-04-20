NELSONVILLE — The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District (District) and Athens-Hocking Recycling Center has joined the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA), The Recycling Partnership, a mission-driven NGO that works with communities, companies, and governments to transform recycling, to help the public recycle more and recycle better.
Starting in March and with the assistance of a $52,500 cash grant, the District’s Athens-Hocking drop-off recycling program will be able to provide educational outreach, engage with patrons at drop-off recycling sites, and make infrastructure improvements to help patrons more easily participate in their local recycling program and understand what is and isn’t recyclable.
In addition, the district and the Athens-Hocking Recycling Center is contributing over $17,500 in matching funds which will help amplify the impacts of this grant program.
“Recycling is not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do,” said Jane Forrest Redfern, district coordinator for Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District “Recycling the right way saves our taxpayers money by reducing the cost of picking up, sorting and sending non-recyclables materials to the landfill. Recycling supports jobs, and improves the health of the environment. We know residents want to recycle the right way and through this campaign, we are providing them information and personalized, real-time feedback to do just that.”
“The Recycling Partnership is excited to continue working with Ohio EPA and Ohio communities to improve quality, capture, and participation for recycling programs across the state,” said Samantha Longshore, community program manager at The Recycling Partnership. “Through this project, we’re supporting great work on the ground and helping communities strengthen their recycling programs. By reducing waste and improving capture of recyclables, we’re creating jobs, supporting manufacturing supply chains, and growing resilient communities.”
This year, $180,000 in grant funding will be awarded directly to three recycling program grantees, representing more than 190,000 households across six counties in the state of Ohio. In addition to funding from the Ohio EPA and technical support, education, and outreach assistance from The Recycling Partnership, this grant includes additional support from Rumpke Waste & Recycling and WM.
These three new grantees are building on the impact made during a 2019 project focusing on quality improvement of curbside recycling programs across Ohio that reached over 99,000 households.
Learn more about where you can recycle, as well as what is and is not acceptable at ahswd.org and ways to dispose of other materials easily and safely.
