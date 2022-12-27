Several local organizations want to help residents get rid of their live-cut trees.
Athens Hocking Solid Waste District and Ohio Department of Natural Resources is partnering to use live-cut trees to create shelter for wildlife. The trees must be free of tinsel, lights and ornaments.
In Hocking County, trees can be brought to Sutton Recycling Center, 33845 Sutton Road, outside Logan, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
In Athens County, trees can be brought to Athens Hocking Recycling Center, 5991 Industrial Drive, Athens, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 21.
The trees will be used locally for habitat restoration.
For Athens’ residents, City of Athens is holding free pickup of discarded live trees on Tuesdays and Fridays now through the month of January.
Residents should place trees at the curb. Schedule the free pickup by calling the city’s yard waste pickup line at 740-592-3343.
For information, call Engineering & Public Works at 740-593-7636.
For those who want to help Wayne National Forest’s Lake Vesuvius, the forest and and Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District will also collect live-cut trees until Jan. 9.
The Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District set up several Christmas tree drop off locations around Lawrence County. These trees will be used to help create fish habitat in Lake Vesuvius. To donate a used, live tree, take it to one of the drop-off locations, find the area marked “Christmas Tree Drop Site,” and place the tree in the designated area.
The drop-off locations are:
- Lawrence County Fairgrounds, Proctorville — At the Cedar Street entrance.
- South Point Village Property — Parking lot at 408 2nd St., beside the South Point Police Department.
- Coal Grove Village Municipal Hall — In the vacant lot behind the building, off Carlton-Davidson Lane.
- Village of Hanging Rock – Lot next to the former police department building.
- City of Ironton – Junction of US 52 and Ohio Route 141, at the vacant ODOT property.
- Wayne National Forest Ironton Ranger Station — 6518 Ohio Route 93, Pedro.
Make sure that the trees are bare, and all ornaments and decorations have been removed. This collection is only for live Christmas trees. Tree branches or yard waste can not be accepted.
Once the trees are collected, they will be bundled together and dropped into Lake Vesuvius with help from the Ohio Division of Wildlife.
These trees create great habitat for fish and the food they rely on, a press release said. Many species of fish love to use submerged trees for shelter.
These trees also provide nutrients and a place for phytoplankton and algae to grow, a press release said. Phytoplankton and algae are the foundation of the lake food web, and their presence will attract other creatures — from snails and crawfish to baitfish and larger predatory fish — to the submerged trees.
Wayne National Forest is a collection of 244,000 acres of public land covering parts of Athens, Perry, Morgan, Hocking, Vinton, Lawrence, Gallia, Jackson, Washington, Noble, Scioto and Monroe counties.
