An Albany man involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 has entered a guilty plea to several felony counts in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas.
Dylan Secoy, 27, of Albany, entered a plea of guilty for:
- involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree
- tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree
- aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree
- having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree
- theft, a felony of the fifth degree
- domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree
The charges relate to the death of Floyd Lester Hart, 37, of Athens, who was found by Athens Police Officers at 117 W. Washington Street with a gunshot wound on Jan. 5, 2020. Officers and Athens County EMS rendered aid at the scene and transported him to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time after his arrival.
Judge Patrick Lang sentenced Secoy on June 8, 2020 to three years jail time, to be served concurrently for the various charges. He is also subject to five years of post-release control and payment of court fees.
Secoy is now imprisoned at the Pickaway Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio.
Secoy and a second suspect, Rachael Povosky, 19, were apprehended in Raleigh County, West Virginia. Povosky was charged with tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and obstructing justice, also a third degree felony. She pled guilty to both charges on Feb. 27, and is set to complete a five years of community control.
Also involved was Randall Wolford, 36, who was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one a first degree felony and the other a third degree felony. He entered a plea of guilty to both counts on Aug. 18, 2020, was sentenced to five years of community control and payment of court costs. However, on Nov. 25, a mailing notice of his court bill was returned due to an insufficient address.
According to court records, Wolford is implicated in the death of Floyd Hart through an attempted felony of grand theft auto, aggravated trafficking in drugs and abduction in regards to the first degree felony count. The third degree felony was related to his implication in the death of Hart for attempting or committing unauthorized use, unlawful restraint and assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.