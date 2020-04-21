Athens Police Department

Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to Elliot Street after gunshots were reported in the area on Friday night.

The incident took place at about 11:38 p.m. on April 17. Officers responded to 35 Elliot St. in reference to the sound of gunshots. According to the report, witnesses said they had heard “several” gunshots and saw a dark colored sedan heading toward Mill Street.

Officers patrolled the area and located several shell casings in the street.

No injuries were reported, and APD reports that there are no suspects at this time. However, the incident remains under investigation. Those with information should contact the Athens Police Department at 740-592-3313.

