A Guysville man was arrested following a stop by the Criminal Interdiction Unit of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office for the second time this year on Thursday, Nov. 19.
The stop occurred at the Chauncey Marathon after officers identifed the driver of a vehicle as Jeffrey L. Metcalf, 30, of Guysville. Metcalf was known to the officers as having a suspended license. Criminal indicators were observed and reported by the officers.
Metcalf’s passenger was identified as Haley Linkous, who had two active warrants from the Marietta Police Department for her arrest. Linkous was later detained.
While speaking with Metcalf, units observed drug abuse instruments, in plain view, on the floorboard of the vehicle. Metcalf was detained for investigative purposes while officers searched the vehicle.
Units recovered 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun, packaging materials common with drug trafficking, digital scales and abuse instruments associated with methamphetamine.
Metcalf was arrested for trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons under disability, all felonies of the third degree.
Both Metcalf and Linkous were transported to SEORJ without further incident. Linkous was booked on her outstanding warrants. A bond of $100,000 is being requested for Metcalf and additional charges are expected pending lab results.
“If you are in possession of illegal drugs along with a firearm, we will push for your prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said of the arrest.
Metcalf had a similar brush with the law earlier this year when he was arrested on Aug. 14. At that time, Metcalf was stopped by the CIU and found to have a loaded 9 mm handgun, two other firearms, three glass pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue, suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, individual plastic baggies and a large amount of cash. In total $4,836 was seized at the time.
He was charged with weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree; improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, all felonies of the fourth degree.
