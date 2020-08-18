NELSONVILLE — The Criminal Interdiction Unit of the Athens County Sheriff's Office reported an arrest the team made following a traffic stop made on Aug. 14.
The stop occurred on Route 33 near Carr Road in Nelsonville, where officers pulled the vehicle over for a registration violation. Upon making contact with the two passengers and motorist, criminal indicators were observed, the Sheriff's Office reported in a press release.
The driver was identified as Jeffrey L. Metcalf, 30, of Guysville, who has multiple active warrants from Athens County. When Metcalf was asked to exit the vehicle, he informed deputies of a pistol in his waistband. A loaded Glock 9mm handgun was located and secured from Metcalf, and he was then detained. Further searches of Metcalf resulted in three glass pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue and a large amount of cash, according to Sheriff Rodney Smith.
Two additional loaded firearms were found in the vehicle, as well as suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, individual plastic baggies and more cash. A total of $4,836 was seized during the traffic stop.
Metcalf was transported to SEORJ without incident and was charged with weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree; improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, all felonies of the fourth degree. Additional charges are expected pending lab results.
Metcalf is being held on a $20,000 bond, with ten percent allowed.
Sheriff Smith thanked the Criminal Interdiction Unit, Deputy D.J. McCollister, Deputy Joel Banks and K9 Bora for their work on the case.
“The hard work and dedication they continuously expend, is apparent and extremely vital in making our communities safer for the citizens of Athens County," Smith said in a press release. "Thank you for making a difference.”
