A Guysville man was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter Sunday after he beat a man to death.
Justin Pennington, 35 of Guysville, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree, according to a press release. Pennington admitted after capture he had attacked Blaine Sharpe, 59 of Shade.
Sharpe was transported to O’Bleness, where he succumbed to his injuries
In the evening of June 13th, 2021, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault in Shade. According to the release, family members performed CPR on Sharpe while EMS was responding.
When Athens County Sheriff’s office deputies arrived, they were informed that Pennington fled into the woods. Law enforcement, including Athens Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, established a perimeter around the wooded area.
Around 9:30 p.m., two hours after the incident occurred, law enforcement located Pennington and placed him under arrest.
During questioning, Pennington confessed to attacking Sharpe.
This investigation is ongoing, and the ACSO is asking that any persons with information concerning this incident to call the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at 740-593- 6633.
