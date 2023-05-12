A jury found a Guysville man guilty of murder and other charges related to the June 2021 death of Blaine Sharpe and felonious assault of Heather Irwin.
The verdict against Justin Pennington, 37, of Guysville, was delivered after a four-day trial Friday in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
Pennington was found guilty of murder, involuntary manslaughter, breaking and entering and felonious assault. He was also found guilty of felonious assault involving a separate victim.
“Justice has been served for Mr. Sharpe’s loved ones. I’m thankful for the hard work of the jury and that they concluded the evidence we presented proved Mr. Pennington is guilty of these violent crimes,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, in a press release. “I also want to thank the dedication and commitment to justice from First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, and all the investigators and law enforcement officials involved in this case.”
According to a press release, Pennington went to Sharpe's home in Lodi Township and assaulted him on June 13, 2021. He left Sharpe for dead, walked to Sharpe’s daughter’s home and told her that he “just beat the pulp out of her father, he is laying on the porch and she better go check on him,” according to a report from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
When paramedics arrived on scene, Sharpe was unresponsive, with blood pooling in his nose and ears. He was taken by Athens County EMS to O’Bleness Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Less than an hour after Pennington attacked Sharpe, he assaulted another victim, Heather Irwin, on Fossil Rock Road with an aluminum baseball bat.
Pennington is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Patrick Lang at 10 a.m. May 25.
