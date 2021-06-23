Justin Pennington, 35, of Guysville, was indicted on Monday for murder and seven other felonies stemming from an incident where he allegedly beat a man to death and assaulted two women with a baseball bat.
He was ordered to be held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail under a $1 million bond Wednesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court, according to a release.
Pennington is accused in the June 13 death of Blaine Sharpe, 59, of Guysville, and was indicted on charges of:
- Murder – an unclassified felony
- Involuntary manslaughter – a first-degree felony
- Burglary – a second-degree felony
- Felonious assault – four counts, each second-degree felonies
- Breaking and entering – a fifth-degree felony
He has pleaded not guilty to each count, the release said.
The murder, involuntary manslaughter, burglary, breaking and entering, and one of the felonious assault charges alleges that on the evening of June 13, Pennington went to Sharpe’s residence near Shade in Lodi Township and assaulted him on the front porch, according to a release.
Sharpe was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and died a few hours later from a medical issue stemming from Pennington’s alleged actions.
A report from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office states that Pennington then walked to Sharpe’s daughter’s home and informed her that he “just beat the pulp out of her father, he is laying on the porch and she better go check
on him.”
Two other felonious assault charges allege that less than an hour later, Athens County 911 received a call from Fossil Rock Road that alleged Pennington assaulted two women, Heather Irwin and Nia Robinson, with an aluminum baseball bat and that Pennington fled into the woods.
Law enforcement with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Athens Police Department and Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Within minutes of learning of Sharpe’s death, law enforcement located Pennington and took him into custody.
The final felonious assault charge alleges Pennington attacked Larry Paul Robinson in August 2018. At the time, Robinson refused to cooperate with the investigation.
The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office has also filed a notice of violation of community control against Pennington. He faces an underlying sentence of 59 months in prison from convictions that include multiple charges of receiving stolen property and identity fraud.
Athens County Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders said Pennington is a public safety risk and flight risk as he already fled from law enforcement after the incidents. She said Pennington has shown no remorse of the events and that prosecution has strong evidence for a conviction in arguing for the high bond, the release said.
Judge Patrick Lang agreed with Saunders and ordered the $1 million bond without 10 percent posting allowed, the release said. He also ordered Pennington have no contact with the victim’s family nor the other victims in the case.
Pennington is being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. A pretrial has been set for July 29 and a jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 21.
