An Athens County grand jury Thursday indicted 37-year-old Joshua Copeland of Guysville on 10 child pornography-related charges of one count of having a weapon while under disability.
The Messenger reported July 14 that those same charges had been filed in Athens County Municipal Court. A preliminary hearing was to be held there today (Friday), but prosecutors chose instead to take the case directly to a grand jury.
The indictment includes seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. The charges allege that those offenses occurred on Nov. 24, 2016.
An assistant county prosecutor has said the weapons charge results from Copeland’s 2003 conviction for arson, and said that arson is considered a crime of violence that prevents him from having a firearm.
Copeland’s arraignment in Athens County Common Pleas Court is scheduled for July 31 at 8:45 a.m. in the courtroom of Judge Patrick Lang.
Authorities conducted a search on Copeland’s Route 329 residence on July 11, and Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said electronic devices were seized.
Prosecutors have said that evidence of communication between Copeland and Dick Adams was allegedly discovered during an investigation of Adams.
Adams, 74, of Hawks Road, Athens, has pleaded innocent in Athens County Common Pleas Court to one charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 31 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
