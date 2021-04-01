A Guysville man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for violating the terms of previous probation sentencing, including threatening a gas station employee with a gun.
Scott Stepp, 36, of Guysville, was sentenced in Athens County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison after violating the terms of previously imposed community control sanctions, also known as probation, according to a press release.
In October 2018, Stepp was sentenced to five years of community control after pleading guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin and receiving stolen property, the press release said.
Athens County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Lang granted the community control sanction with a potential sentence of four years in prison, should Stepp violate the terms.
In December 2018, Stepp failed to complete the STAR rehabilitation program as ordered and in January 2019, Stepp arranged to have his girlfriend leave marijuana for him in the elevator of the Athens County Courthouse.
Stepp later stipulated to violating his community control and Lang decided to give Stepp a second chance to complete the terms of the imposed community control. However, in late 2019, Stepp was indicted for robbery, a second-degree felony with a gun specification, having weapons while under disability (F3) and receiving stolen property (F4).
The indictment followed an incident on Nov. 28 of that year in which Stepp allegedly threatened an employee at the Guysville Marathon and brandished a gun. At the time, Stepp was wanted in connection with an incident earlier in the evening in which someone allegedly shot a handgun several times toward a home in Stewart.
While that case is still pending, Stepp was charged with criminal trespassing by being on the grounds of the Guysville Marathon in May 2020. He also violated the terms of his community control by failing to complete ordered rehabilitation programs, not contacting the Adult Parole Authority, failing to appear at court hearings, fleeing law enforcement officers on multiple occasions and resisting arrest, the release said.
On Wednesday, Lang revoked the community control and imposed the four-year prison sentence. Stepp has 545 days of jail credit but the sentence cannot be reduced for good behavior. A jury trial for the 2019 indictment is scheduled for April 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.