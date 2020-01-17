A Guysville man was sentenced to five years in prison for five felony charges relating to child pornography.
Joshua C. Copeland, 37, of Guysville, Ohio, appeared before Judge Patick J. Lang on Jan. 14, at which time he was convicted of two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, felonies of the second degree and three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, felonies of the second degree.
Judge Lang sentenced Copeland to a total prison term of five years, with five years of post-release control. Judge Lang also classified Copeland as a Tier II Sex Offender, which requires registration every 180 days for 25 years after he is released from prison.
Copeland was originally indicted on 10 child pornography-related charges, as well as one count of having a weapon while under disability. That weapon charge related to a 2003 arson conviction, which meant Copeland could not legally own the gun allegedly found during a search of his Route 329 home as part of the child pornography investigation.
That search occurred on July 11, 2019, which Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said resulted in electronic devices being seized.
Prosecutors said at the time there was evidence of communication between Copeland and Richard “Dick” Adams, of Hawks Road outside of Athens, who was indicted that same month on one charge of pandering obscenity involving a minority and 31 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. Those charges stemmed from a search of Adams’ residence where multiple electronic devices were allegedly seized.
Adams was sentenced in November for those charges, and is set to serve 25 years on the 32 felony counts. He had previously been incarcerated from 1989-1993 for multiple gross sexual imposition charges relating to a minor, and again from 1999-2011 for multiple sexual-assault crimes also involving minors.
Both cases were investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
These cases are part of an alleged child pornography ring, with two others arrested in July as well. Those cases were:
John C. Shaw, 27, of Malta, Ohio, who was indicted on Aug. 2 on one felony count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; six felony counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material; four felony counts of tampering with evidence; and one first-degree misdemeanor count of endangering children. He has pleaded not guilty.
Cody L. Prater, 21, of Reynoldsburg, was sentenced on July 23 to four years in prison by Athens County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Lang on seven second-degree felony counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn has said that the indictment of Copeland and Shaw came after the Prosecutor’s Office conducted a search of Adams’ cellphone and other records after executing a search warrant on Adams’ home.
Blackburn has not made any connection between Prater and Adams or Copeland or Shaw previously.
