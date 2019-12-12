A Guysville woman was convicted of aggravated theft and failure to appear, both felony charges, in Athens County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.
Renee D. Michael, 46, appeared before Judge Patrick Lang on one count of aggravated theft, a felony of the third degree, and one count of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a felony of the fourth degree.
The theft charge stems from her time as an employee of Ed Map Inc. in Nelsonville. Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn stated in a press release that Michael was found to be selling textbooks from Ed Map for personal gain. Michael had entered a change of plea on the theft charge and was scheduled to be sentenced on the theft charge in March of this year.
Michael had allegedly stolen 1,938 textbooks. According to a civil lawsuit filed by Ed Map’s insurance company, Federal Insurance Co., it was discovered in 2014 that Michael was allegedly selling Ed Map textbooks in small quantities to McKenzie Books Inc. of Oregon, and that McKenzie allegedly paid Michael $93,798 through Paypal. The lawsuit asserts that the books were worth $239,806.
However, she failed to appear for a hearing regarding the criminal theft charge, and a nationwide warrant was issued for her arrest. She was eventually taken into custody in Missouri.
Judge Lang sentenced Michael to four years in prison.
The theft case was investigated by the Nelsonville Police Department with forensic accounting assistance provided by BCI.
