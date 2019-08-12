Abby Miller

Abby Miller is seen with her horse, named "Car."

 Messenger photo by Delaney Murray

Abby Miller, 12, is relatively new to 4-H, but she has already found plenty of ways to keep busy. Miller loves to show off her horse, chickens and rabbits.

A student from Athens City Schools, Miller was at the 2019 fair to show her horse, Car, and to enjoy time with her friends.

How long have you been doing 4-H?

One year.

Do you show any other animals?

I show my horse, Car, along with rabbits and chickens.

What is your favorite part of showing horses?

Riding them and spending time with them.

What is your favorite part of doing 4-H?

Hanging out with friends and taking care of my animals.

Do you have any family also involved in 4-H?

My sister shows horses and chickens.

What do you do outside of 4-H?

I hang out with my family, take care of animals, and do pageants.

