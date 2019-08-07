Addie McGarry, 12, is a passionate 4-H student who enjoys grooming and showing her animals. When she’s not prepping for the fair, McGarry also competes in the Athens County Junior Rabbit Bowl.
McGarry, a member of the Lucky Fours 4-H Club, was recently part of a team that placed sixth in the junior division at the Ohio 4-H Rabbit Bowl.
What animals do you show?
I show rabbits.
How long have you been in 4-H?
This is my fourth year actually showing rabbits, but I’ve been in Cloverbuds for as long as I can remember.
What kind of rabbit do you have at the fair?
This is my Mini Rex rabbit, Harry Hopper. He’s a senior buck and he has rex fur and a compact body type. He’s a class four rabbit. I also have my Lionhead rabbit. He’s super cute.
What’s it like to care for rabbits?
You have to provide the proper housing. We have a bunny condo in our house. You also have to give them food and water daily, but you have to measure the food so they don’t get overweight. You also have to let them play and exercise.
What’s your favorite part of the fair?
I love being at the fair and working with the rabbits. I like showing them the best.
