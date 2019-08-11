Braidin Tuttle

Tuttle is seen with his hog, Bubba.

 Messenger photo by Julie Ciotola

Braidin Tuttle, 13, is an accomplished 4-H’er from Albany who raises hogs. He’s a member of the Alexander Ag Producers 4-H Club and last year finished fourth in his market swine showmanship class.

Tuttle enjoys the daily tasks of taking care of his animals, such as his market hog Bubba.

How long have you been in 4-H?

I’ve been in 4-H for two years.

What do you like most about it?

I like the experience it’s given me and the chance to take care of the animals.

What do you do to take care of your hogs?

Well, you get them when they’re about eight months old. Then you have to feed them and give them water, and basically take care of prepping them for the fair.

How do you prepare them for the fair?

I’ve been walking my hogs twice a week to get them ready.

What do you like most about the fair?

It’s always really fun and I like seeing everyone come out.

