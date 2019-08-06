Ellie Day, 13, is a dedicated 4-H’er attending the Alexander Local School District. On Monday, Day could be found in the barn with her steer, Olaf. The longtime 4-H’er is aiming to win big at her two animal shows on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Day, a member of the Hoof ‘N Hide 4-H Club, finished 4th overall in last year’s Pro Showmanship.
What do you show?
I show cattle, and this year I’m also showing dairy goats.
Why those animals?
I live on a cattle farm, and my aunt has a big goat production.
What animals are you showing this year?
Olaf, my white steer, and Bonnie, my dairy goat.
What is your favorite part of 4-H?
The learning experiences with the little kids, and the friendships that you make.
What is your favorite part of the fair?
Probably showing. Showing is really important to me.
The Messenger will publish more 4-H profiles
throughout fair week.
