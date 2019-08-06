Ellie Day

Ellie Day of the Hoof ‘N Hide 4-H club poses with Olaf.

 Messenger photo by Heather Willard

Ellie Day, 13, is a dedicated 4-H’er attending the Alexander Local School District. On Monday, Day could be found in the barn with her steer, Olaf. The longtime 4-H’er is aiming to win big at her two animal shows on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Day, a member of the Hoof ‘N Hide 4-H Club, finished 4th overall in last year’s Pro Showmanship.

What do you show?

I show cattle, and this year I’m also showing dairy goats.

Why those animals?

I live on a cattle farm, and my aunt has a big goat production.

What animals are you showing this year?

Olaf, my white steer, and Bonnie, my dairy goat.

What is your favorite part of 4-H?

The learning experiences with the little kids, and the friendships that you make.

What is your favorite part of the fair?

Probably showing. Showing is really important to me.

