Erin Steenrod, 16, is a longtime 4-H’er from Albany. Steenrod is a member of the Golden Gaits 4-H Club. She finished 3rd in Senior Novice Market Goat Showmanship last year.
She cares for her goat, Champ, who is 90 pounds and full of energy.
How long have you been in 4-H?
I’ve been in 4-H for about seven years now.
What animals have you worked with?
I’ve worked with chickens and this is my second year doing goats.
What’s different about working with goats?
Goats are more hands-on and you get more emotionally attached to them.
What do you do to care for a goat?
Fresh food and water daily. You also have to brush them and trim their hooves.
How do you prepare your goats for the fair?
You have to shave them before the fair and walk them around and make sure they’re exercising.
What’s the best part about the fair?
I like seeing everybody here having a good time. All the kids are running around and having a good time and doing their own thing. It’s great.
