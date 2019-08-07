Kris Wickmann, 10, is a returning 4-H participant attending Nelsonville-York Elementary School. This year he turned up to the fair to show his market goat, Power.
Wickmann is a member of the Barnyard Bunch 4-H Club and serves as the club’s news reporter.
How long have you been involved with 4-H?
This is my third year.
How many animals are you showing at the fair?
I’m just showing Power.
Do you have any other family involved in 4-H?
My sister also shows goats and rabbits.
What is the process of taking care of a goat and getting her ready for showing?
Every day before the fair starts, I give her a scoop of feed in the morning, afternoon, evening, and bathe her and change her pen. Then at the fair it’s the same process. Then at the showing I just do what the judge says.
What is your favorite part of the fair?
My favorite day is the show day of goats. It’s fun to be showing the goats, but stressful at the same time.
What sort of things do you do outside of 4H?
Fishing, hunting, farming — anything country.
