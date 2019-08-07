Lillian Thomas

Lillian Thomas of Poston Team II 4-H club poses with her chicken.

 Messenger photo by Heather Willard

Lillian Thomas is a student at Nelsonville-York Middle School and a member of the Poston Team II 4-H club. As an experienced 4-H’er, she knows the ropes and has even been on the receiving end of a few ribbons during her time at the Athens County Fair.

The Messenger caught Thomas right before she was set to go show her chicken on Wednesday, where she was hoping to score another ribbon.

What do you show?

I show chickens, and showed rabbits in the past.

How long have you been showing?

I’ve been showing 4 years.

What is your favorite part of 4-H?

Being in the ring. I love it, especially getting the ribbons and winning.

Have you won in the past?

I’ve won champion rabbits, and some first and second places.

What is your favorite part of the fair?

Probably showing the animals.

