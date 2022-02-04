Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio is preparing to launch an enterprise offering construction services to nonprofits and programs serving low income families and communities, the nonprofit announced in a press release this week.
The social enterprise, Community Renovations and Repairs, will work to provide quality and reliable construction services where they are most needed, while also serving as a job training program. Social enterprises are entities that address a societal need through a market-based approach.
“After hearing hundreds of stories about the lack of quality contractors in the area from residents, non-profits, and people within the housing sector, we felt that it was within the mission of Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio to do something about it,” Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio Executive Director Kenneth Oehlers said in a statement.
The enterprise will partner with local community action agencies and their housing programs on construction projects.
Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action Director of Housing and Community Development Glenn Crippen said in a statement that a lack of “responsive, quality housing rehabilitation and repair contractors” in the region diminishes the organization’s ability to support households with those services.
“Despite marketing for and offering training to contractors to perform this work, we have been battling the lack of responsive quality contractors for years to the point where it jeopardizes our ability to deliver these vital services to households in our region, which in turn negatively impacts various grant-funded housing programs that our agency administers,” Crippen said.
The enterprise will also work with other area nonprofits in need of construction services and will aim to purchase and rehabilitate homes for sale to low- to- moderate-income families.
The enterprise has been developed over several years in conjunction with the Ohio University Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service’s Social Enterprise Ecosystem and Environment Teams and the Sugar Bush Foundation, a supporting organization of The Ohio University Foundation. Funders supporting the effort include the Sugar Bush Foundation, Sisters Health Foundation, the Athens County Foundation, the Finance Fund, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and others.
Senior Executive Coach and Strategic Advisor with the Voinovich School’s SEE Program Erin Rennich said in a statement, “This is a proud moment for the entire team to see this enterprise realized under Ken’s exemplary and visionary leadership.”
Community Renovations and Repairs anticipates taking on and completing projects this spring. Over time, the enterprise plans to expand and provide market rate, affordable construction services to vulnerable populations including seniors and people living with disabilities.
Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio is currently accepting applications for a construction lead for the enterprise, with more information available on the organization’s website.
