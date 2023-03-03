Athens County Commissioners

Habitat for Humanity Southeast Ohio Executive Director Ken Oehlers talks to Athens County Commissioners about how the nonprofit may be able to help resident hook up to the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project on Tuesday during the commissioners’ meeting at the conference room, second floor of the courthouse annex.

 Messenger Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio is working with the Athens City-County Health Department to see how they can help Athens County residents connect to the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project.


