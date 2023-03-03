Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio is working with the Athens City-County Health Department to see how they can help Athens County residents connect to the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project.
Executive Director Kenneth Oehlers talked with the Athens County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday at the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
Through substitute House Bill 45, Habitat for Humanity of Ohio received $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, he said. “A portion of that funding is gonna be utilized for new home ownership opportunities and also a portion for home repair.”
Oehlers said the funding will be divided among all of the Habitat agencies in Ohio. He doesn’t know know how much his group will receive, but he said he plans to use part of the repair money to help with sewer connections that “some of the families are struggling with.”
Patrick McGarry, director of environmental health at Athens City-County Health Department, also attended the meeting, having talked with the commissioners before Oehlers. They plan to meet in the future to discuss income guidelines and see how Habitat can help.
“We may be able to compliment funding, where if you can only do 80%, we might be able to fund the other 20% or make the money stretch out further,” Oehlers said to McGarry. “I want to allocate a portion of these repair projects funds to do that, because I know one of the most pressing needs right now in the county is getting these lines hooked up.”
As soon as he knows how much money his Habitat agency will receive, Oehlers said Habitat plans to focus on the lowest income people in the project area, “because those are gonna have the easiest chance of us being able to assist with the funding.”
Habitat also has some specific communities and areas in which they want to do repairs in Athens County.
After hammering out the details, a letter will be sent to residents who need to connect to the project to let them know about the funding and how to apply for it.
“I just want to make clear too, we’re not gonna be able to solve all of the problem,” Oehlers said of sewer project connections. “Even if we can only do eight or 10 of them, that’s eight or 10 more than what we were able to do prior.”
He also noted that Habitat has private money available through 0% interest loan for some low-income residents.
“We could bridge the gap that way, even where if they don’t qualify for funds, and you can only throw $5,000 at it and it’s an $8,000 project, maybe $3,000 of it can be through a 0% interest loan,” Oehlers said. “They just pay Habitat back over a period of five years or something like that. ... Again, I can’t do hundreds of thousands of dollars, but let’s figure out how to make that work. I think we can at least make some impact.”
The home-ownership portion of the state funds will be used to build an addition home in Athens County later this year. It will be located across the street from the Baileys Trailhead in Chauncey.
Habitat plans to start the project in April, Oehlers said.
The nonprofit plans to build the walls for the house at the State Capitol on April 26, during Capital Build Day.
“We build the walls. We stand them up. We dedicate it,” he said. “We take them down. We put them on a truck. We take them to Chauncey, and we put them up again.”
In other matters, Oehlers introduced Dawn Worley-Sims, who is working for Habitat as director of community engagement for Athens, Hocking and Meigs counties.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution allowing McGarry to begin the process to tap into next year’s funding for sewer tie-ins.
The current funds — $75,000 — will be exhausted after two projects, whose bids were open Friday, are approved, McGarry said.
The new funds won’t be available until the fall after the documentation process is complete, he said.
The commissioners approved setting aside some of its own funds to help the health department with its grant program.
The agency currently has 25 to 30 applicants on a waiting list, McGarry said.
President Lenny Eliason suggested the applications for the county funds fall under four income categories, with the maximum income being at 400% above the poverty level. In theory, it will help stretch the funds out further.
McGarry said he has heard from some people who have talked to him while doing site visits at their neighbors.
“They’ve come out and talked with me and they’re like, ‘Hey, I’m taking money out of my 401(k) to be able to do this $10,000 hook-up,’” he said.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins noted that he wants to make the funds available to people who are in later phases of the project, not just the phases that are currently being worked on.
McGarry will attend a future commissioners meeting to give them an update.
The commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday at the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
