An Athens man was convicted Wednesday in a child pornography case and received what the county prosecutor is calling “likely ... a life sentence.”
Richard Adams, 75, was convicted in Athens County Common Pleas Court of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 31 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. All 32 charges are second-degree felonies.
Adams was sentenced by Judge George McCarthy to a prison term of 25-27.5 years, according to Prosecutor Keller Blackburn.
Adams is also classified as a Tier II Sex Offender and must submit to offender registration and verification requirements.
At an arraignment in July, County Assistant Prosecutor Glenn Jones told the judge that Google had contacted the Internet Crimes Against Children task force to report that child pornography was allegedly showing up on Adams’ email accounts.
This led to a search by authorities of Adams’ residence, The Messenger previously reported, during which electronic devices were seized.
The case was investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
Adams has prior convictions for rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition involving minors in cases from 1989, 1999 and 2005. After being declared a “habitual sexual offender” as a result of the 1999 case, he was most recently released from prison in 2011.
“(Adams) has been given far too many opportunities to abuse children prior to my term of office,” Blackburn said in a provided statement. “It is likely that the sentence he received today is a life sentence; it is unfortunate that his previous sentences allowed him to be released from prison and reoffend.”
