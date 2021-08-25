As frontline workers faced the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Halle the Golden Retriever and her human companion, physical therapist Steve Trotta, worked to keep the heroes in good spirits.
As a licensed therapy dog, nine-year-old Halle began working with patients at O'Bleness Hospital in March 2019, according to reporting by AthensNEWS. Trotta had been bringing her on trips to Carleton School and Meigs Industries and noticed the positive impact she had on those who met her.
“I saw that I could continue that with Halle and started bringing her to the PT program at Ohio University," he stated previously in a release. "I definitely would say that dogs can help with medical care on occasion and can help a lot of patients in some very unique ways.”
When the pandemic hit, restrictions on visitors and volunteers had to be made to keep patients and medical staff safe from exposure. This sadly included Halle.
Rhonda Dixon, chief nursing officer for O’Bleness Hospital, stated in a release how difficult the decision was because while the hospital relies on the volunteers, the volunteers also enjoy the work they do and giving back to the community.
When he learned that the pandemic was resulting in a walk-back for volunteer service, Trotta worked with staff to reimagine what his and Halle's roles could be in the meantime. Although the pair could no longer visit patients due to safety protocols, it was determined that they could help support frontline workers.
“Steve and Halle went above and beyond, learning our new safety protocols and meeting our system’s criteria to become ‘resilience therapy’ providers for our associates,” said Dixon. “At a time when our associates are suffering from enormous stress and at risk for burnout, Steve and Halle have been there for us.”
In recognition of their service to frontline workers and patients alike, the dynamic duo was presented with the OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital Service in Excellence Award. The plaque will be placed under a tree at the hospital.
“I am extremely grateful and honored that Halle is appreciated for the joy, calming nature and general happiness she brings when performing her therapy dog duties,” said Trotta.
LeeAnn Helber, newly appointed president of OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, stated the need to focus on bright spots as we enter the fourth surge of the pandemic and healthcare workers are tired but remaining resilient.
"The bright spot today is you, Steve, and Halle," said Helber. "We are so grateful for the joy that you bring our team everyday."
