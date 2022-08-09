A new superintendent has taken over the reins at the School District of Alexander, and he’s here to stay.
William Hampton was employed as Superintendent of Alexander Schools for a five-year term. His term started August 1. Although he is new to the district, Hampton is not new to education and he understands the severity of having a good school system.
He began his teaching career tutoring special education students for two years at Kings Mills School, near Cincinnati.
Hampton was employed at Belpre City Schools for ten years, nine as a teacher and one as an administrator.
With 28 years of teaching experience, he spent the last seven as a superintendent of the Marietta City School District.
In May, he was voted in as Alexander’s new Superintendent. Although Hampton was not looking to become a superintendent, he knows this position offers the “greatest opportunity.”
Per his contract, Hampton will reside in the Alexander School District while superintendent. In exchange for a longer contract of five years, he accepted a lower annual salary.
“I really want to help kids, but I also enjoy watching teachers and administrators grow and get better,” he said.
As an administrator Hampton understands that adults in the school have a large impact on children and their development. His leadership skills have gotten stronger over the many years of being a teacher, principal, and superintendent. He was also the president of his Rotary Club for a year.
Throughout his career as an educator, Hampton has had many different colleagues guide him. This is one reason he believes it is so important to provide others opportunities to lead and help them through difficulties.
Over the past several years, he has hired many people. In order to help new and novice teachers at Alexander he plans to pair them with someone who can act as a mentor. Another way he plans to help out is through professional development or continued education.
Although one of the more difficult parts of the job is budget, Hampton is comfortable making cuts and monitoring the budget. He understands that it is “necessary but not pleasant.”
In 2022, Alexander ranked within the top 50 percent of all 898 school districts in Ohio according to Public School Review. Hampton believes that Alexander is already a very good school.
“I want to guide Alexander through the changes in education that are happening very quickly, especially in Ohio. We need to be responsive to the quickly changing needs of the job market so that our students are ready for the working world,” Hampton said.
In order for his district to succeed, Hampton is going to learn as much as he can about his staff and students.
“I want to learn about what we do well and where we can grow,” he said.
After assessing, his goal is to find the proper tools and learn the proper skills in order to push the desire to learn and get better.
“I believe that we can help each child learn, grow and get better, but to do so we must accept that as adults we can do the same. I believe we are capable of being the best school in Southeast Ohio,” said Hampton. “I want the students and staff to have the ability to reach their fullest potential. We want to be the very best that we can become.”
