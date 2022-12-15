Although Athens currently has a relatively small Jewish Community, there will still be an upcoming event this weekend on that celebrates Hanukkah, December 18-26.
Ohio University Hillel provides the community with Jewish culture, education, history and communal experiences that encourages students to explore and embrace their Jewish identity and heritage.
This year, Hillel will be hosting a Community Hanukkah Celebration on December 18, 2022 starting at 4:30p.m. This event will feature a community candle lighting ceremony in which participants need to bring their own menorahs.
Afterwards, they’ll also be a Jewish Athens Community Hanukkah Party from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. This event will involve a latke bar, a dreidel competition and the singing of Hanukkah songs.
Also spelled, “Hanukka,” “Chanukah” and “Chanukkah,” this Jewish festival traditionally begins in December and lasts for a total of eight days. According to www.britannica.com, Hanukkah’s purpose is “to reaffirm the ideals of Judaism and commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem.”
Primarily, Hanukkah observes Judah Maccabee’s victory over the army of the Seleucids and Greek Emperor, Antiochos IV, during the second century BCE. The purpose of this battle was to prevent the Israelites from being forced to abandon their faith and culture.
After taking back the Second Temple, Maccabee and his followers were considered rebels, and became the first Jews to fight and defend their religious beliefs.
The “miracle” of Hanukkah refers to the fact that even though there was only enough untainted olive oil to keep the candles on the Hanukkah lamp-or menorah- in the Second Temple of Jerusalem burning for one day, the flames continued burning for eight days.
Therefore, to honor this miracle, one candle is lit on the menorah during each night of Hanukkah.
Some of the customs associated with Hanukkah include meals that feature items like potato pancakes, otherwise known as “latkes” and donuts or “sufganiyots.”
Children receive gifts and Hanukkah “gelts,” which are usually chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil. They also play with a four-sided top called a “dreidel.”
Retired Athens resident, David Burke, is active in the Hillel Book Club, which discusses fiction and non-fiction books on Jewish topics and subjects at Ohio University Hillel located at 21 Mill Street.
Burke expressed that, “Even though the Jewish Community in here Athens doesn’t have a Temple or Rabbi, there will still be some celebrations going on.”
Burke and his wife are planning to have some friend over and have some traditional Hanukkah foods.
He added that while there was a time when Athens had a much larger community, over time that has changed. Burke explained, “Many times, children in Jewish households locally grew up and moved away. Now more families in the area are more mixed, and have members who follow more than one faith.”
Fortunately, Jewish families in Athens can find the sense of community they crave during Hanukkah at Hillel. Burke noted that, “This center really has a duel purpose that involves offering support to both the needs of Jewish students at OU, and the local Jewish community.”
Anyone who would like to register for Sunday’s event can visit the following link:
{div class=”elementToProof”}{a id=”LPlnkOWALinkPreview” href=”https://bit.ly/hillelhanukkah22”}https://bit.ly/hillelhanukkah22{/a}{/div}
Sarah Livingston of Hillel stated, “We’re looking forward to celebrating Hanukkah with our friends and neighbors, and we’re going to have a lot of fun.”
In addition, Burke stated that the Hillel Book Club is open to the public and normally meets every two months. For more information contact David Burke at 740-592-1510.
